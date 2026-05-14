NEET paper leak: Experts blame centralised exams; call for resignation of Union education minister

BENGALURU: As the dust refuses to settle a day after the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, experts believe the centralisation of such an examination makes leaks an almost inevitable consequence. They also argue that the model decontextualises education and prevents students from accessing knowledge holistically.

Prof Niranjanaradhya VP, a development educationist, said any examination conducted on such a massive scale would inevitably invite the possibility of leaks and malpractices because of its geographical spread and the number of applicants.

“Centrally held examinations are prone to leaks because it is difficult to maintain confidentiality at this scale. It is bound to happen,” he said.

He added that education must remain contextual and argued that state-level examinations, with each State setting its own question paper, would ensure the necessary pedagogical “diversity”.

“There is no need for one question paper to apply pan-India. If States conduct their own examinations, a leak in one State would be restricted to that State, preserving the sanctity of examinations elsewhere,” he said.

Several educationists, including PB Prince Gajendra Babu, argued that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is not a competent body to conduct examinations of this scale.