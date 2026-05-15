NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21, says NTA

With the schedule now out, candidates can expect the agency to release admit cards four to five days before the examination.

The NTA has earlier clarified that no additional fee will be charged from candidates for the reconduct of the NEET UG 2026 examination. Students who had already registered for the May 3 exam will be eligible to appear for the June 21 test without making any fresh payment.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak.

The decision was taken with the approval of the central government after allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities surfaced.

“Based on the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the NTA said.

The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities."

The cancellation left lakhs of medical aspirants uncertain about admissions, counselling schedules and preparation timelines.