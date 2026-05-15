Stalin urges PM Modi to exempt NEET for 2026-27, allow states to admit students based on marks

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in an Ordinance amending Section 14 of the NMC Act, 2019, to exempt NEET for the 2026-27 academic year.

He also said the Centre should allow the state governments to admit students based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

He expressed "deep concern and urgency over repeated failures, systemic vulnerabilities, and growing public distrust" surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, particularly in light of the shocking cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following a massive nationwide paper leak.

"The recent cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has once again exposed the deep structural flaws inherent in a highly centralised examination system," Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

The examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled after a "guess paper" containing over 400 questions, including substantial matches exceeding 120 questions in Biology and Chemistry, circulated widely across WhatsApp and Telegram groups before the examination, he said.

Reports say that the leak originated in Nashik, Maharashtra, spread through Haryana, was printed and distributed in Rajasthan districts, including Sikar, Jaipur, and Jamwa Ramgarh, and eventually reached candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

A multi-state network involving at least 45 individuals was uncovered, leading to arrests and a CBI investigation.

Nearly 22.8 lakh students were thrown into uncertainty, with lakhs of honest aspirants once again being punished for institutional failures, the DMK president said in the letter.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. The history of NEET and its predecessor examinations reveals a disturbing and consistent pattern of irregularities.

In 2015, the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), the predecessor to NEET, witnessed a massive paper leak facilitated through bluetooth-enabled cheating devices and organised rackets," he pointed out.

Following this, the Supreme Court was compelled to cancel the entire examination affecting nearly six lakh students, and a re-examination had to be conducted.