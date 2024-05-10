'Big victory for women wrestlers': Bajrang, Sakshi hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan

NEW DELHI: Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday welcomed Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling it a big victory for country's women wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

"This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers," Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

"The daughters of the country have had to go through such difficult times, but this decision will provide relief. Those who trolled women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyamev Jayate."