Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case lodged by female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot ordered framing of charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused, the judge said.

The court, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence in the complaint.

The court will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on May 20 on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against Singh.