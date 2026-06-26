Ayodhya temple donation case: All eight FIR-named accused arrested, remanded to judicial custody

LUCKNOW: A day after the registration of an FIR against eight persons in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram temple donation funds and valuables, all eight were arrested and sent into judicial custody on Friday.

Meanwhile, day-long confusion prevailed over the reported resignations of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra amid the controversy.

However, neither the Temple Trust nor the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) confirmed the resignations of the two trust office-bearers. They also did not deny the reports, claiming ignorance about the development.

According to reports, both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra submitted their resignations on moral grounds to ensure a fair and impartial probe into the ongoing controversy.

According to VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, the organisation had no information about Rai's resignation from the post.

Even VHP Ayodhya spokesperson Sharad Sharma denied having any information about the move. However, repeated attempts to contact Rai and Mishra for their response proved futile as both remained incommunicado.

The reported developments came amid mounting pressure on Champat Rai, the former international vice-president of the VHP, and Anil Mishra following the preliminary findings of the ongoing SIT investigation into alleged irregularities in the handling of temple donations.

Meanwhile, temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao was allegedly divested of his responsibilities related to temple construction and the management of its affairs.

On the other hand, VHP International President Alok Kumar said on Friday that temple trust General Secretary Champat Rai should also be investigated in connection with the alleged irregularities involving funds and valuables.