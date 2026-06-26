CPI demands judicial probe, FIRs against senior trust officials in alleged Ram Mandir donation case

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday sought a judicial probe and the registration of FIRs against senior functionaries in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement issued by its National Secretariat, the party said that the FIR based on the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) findings in the case is only the tip of the iceberg, and that the resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra are not enough.

“Their (Rai and Mishra's) role, responsibility, and possible complicity cannot be brushed aside. Registering cases against a few junior functionaries while shielding the senior RSS, BJP, and VHP leadership is nothing but a cover-up masquerading as accountability,” the statement said.

The CPI further stated that an SIT reporting to the Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM), who is himself an ex officio member of the Trust, cannot inspire public confidence. “Such an arrangement is inherently compromised and incapable of uncovering the full truth. FIRs must also be registered against the Trust’s senior functionaries, whose accountability cannot end with resignations,” the statement added.