Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra resign amid donation scam probe

Amid a probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned, taking moral responsibility.

The resignations came after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple donations, sources told ANI.

Those named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

The FIR was filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The investigation follows allegations by former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations to the Ram temple had been misappropriated. Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Speaking in Deoria after the first FIR was registered on the basis of the SIT's preliminary report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused opposition parties of trying to derive political mileage from the controversy. He said those who had opposed the construction of the Ram temple were now raising the issue for political gain.

Addressing a public meeting held alongside the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 106 development projects worth more than Rs 456 crore, Adityanath said the government would adopt a "zero-tolerance" approach against anyone seeking to undermine public faith.