Sena (UBT) did not get receipt for donation to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, alleges Raut amid temple funds row

Amid probe into the alleged embezzlement of temple funds in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that the party did not receive any receipt for the Rs 1 crore donation it made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut also claimed that the party did not receive a receipt for a silver brick it donated to the trust.

"We haven't received the receipt for Rs 1 crore. When the trust was formed, we gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore. We gave the first silver brick weighing more than 25 kg," he said.

Raut's allegations came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The First Information Report in the case named Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, who was said to be a former driver of the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai. The FIR also names seven others as accused in the case.