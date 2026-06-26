Jyotirmath Shankaracharya says Ram temple FIR spares key accused, calls BJP's Hindutva 'fake'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath on Friday questioned the FIR registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying only lower-level employees had been named while those responsible for the alleged larger wrongdoing had been "spared".

Speaking to reporters in Sambhal during his ongoing 'Gau Dharma Yatra', he said, "What can one say about the theft of donations? From the very beginning, arbitrary decisions have been taken in the Ram temple. Neither the scriptures nor the Vedas nor the advice of religious leaders has been followed. The trust was constituted with people chosen by political leaders, while saints, seers and priests were kept away."

"Had everything been intended to be fair, the trust could have been entrusted to the four Shankaracharyas, Ramanandacharya and other religious leaders. Instead, trusted political associates were appointed, which showed the intention from the beginning," he added.

Referring to the FIR lodged in the alleged donation embezzlement case, he said, "We have heard that the FIR has been registered against those who counted the currency notes. They merely straightened the notes, counted them and bundled them. Tell us about the larger theft that happened afterwards. A person engaged in counting notes, even if he were to steal, could at best take a few notes. Large-scale thefts are committed by influential people. There is no FIR against them."

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.

The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.