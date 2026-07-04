'Triple-engine govt indulging in vote, seat and donation theft': Jairam Ramesh slams Centre

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the INDIA bloc's letter to the Chief Justice of India raises "specific concerns" over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and what he described as the poll body's "partisan" functioning, alleging that public faith in India's electoral system has been severely eroded.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh accused the Election Commission of enabling the "theft of votes and seats" and claimed that many people now believe election outcomes are predetermined.

"It addresses specific concerns regarding the 'SIR' process and the partisan manner in which the Election Commission of India has been functioning. It deals with the theft of both votes and seats occurring today, and the fact that the faith people once had in our electoral system has severely eroded," he said.

"People have come to believe that election results are fixed in advance... There is no doubt that our Constitution and our electoral system are under attack... If election results are predetermined, what is the point of holding elections?" he added.