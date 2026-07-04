'Triple-engine govt indulging in vote, seat and donation theft': Jairam Ramesh slams Centre

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the INDIA bloc's letter to the Chief Justice of India raises "specific concerns" over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and what he described as the poll body's "partisan" functioning, alleging that public faith in India's electoral system has been severely eroded.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh accused the Election Commission of enabling the "theft of votes and seats" and claimed that many people now believe election outcomes are predetermined.
"It addresses specific concerns regarding the 'SIR' process and the partisan manner in which the Election Commission of India has been functioning. It deals with the theft of both votes and seats occurring today, and the fact that the faith people once had in our electoral system has severely eroded," he said.
"People have come to believe that election results are fixed in advance... There is no doubt that our Constitution and our electoral system are under attack... If election results are predetermined, what is the point of holding elections?" he added.
Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Ramesh accused him of "hypocrisy" and alleged that the Election Commission was acting at the behest of the central government.
"It seems Gyanesh Kumar has been afflicted by the malady of hypocrisy... His conduct in West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana indicates that the Election Commission takes orders from the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he alleged.
Ramesh also referred to the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, claiming the country was witnessing "vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft" under "triple-engine" government.
"Incidentally, there is also the theft of donations taking place in Ayodhya. This is a 'triple-engine' government where vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft happen," he said.
His remarks came after parties of the INDIA bloc, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the DMK, jointly raised concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision process and other election-related issues by writing to the Chief Justice of India.
According to sources, discussions led by major INDIA bloc parties helped secure the signatures of the DMK and AAP on the joint letter.
In a post on X, Ramesh had said the letter, which was first proposed at an INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, had been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent.
"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE--Solidarity, Unity and REsistance," he wrote.
Earlier, Ramesh had described the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting as "good," saying the alliance had a "constructive agenda" focused on issues including the economy, Centre-state relations, protection of the Constitution and foreign policy.
(With inputs from PTI)