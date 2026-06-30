23 Parties, Independent MP write to CJI over SIR, EC's role

Twenty-three political parties and Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday jointly wrote to Chief Justice Surya Kant, raising concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the poll panel's role, and other election-related issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the development in a post on X, saying the Opposition parties remain united under the banner of "SURE' Solidarity, Unity and REsistance".

"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.