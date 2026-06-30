23 Parties, Independent MP write to CJI over SIR, EC's role

Twenty-three political parties and Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday jointly wrote to Chief Justice Surya Kant, raising concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the poll panel's role, and other election-related issues.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the development in a post on X, saying the Opposition parties remain united under the banner of "SURE' Solidarity, Unity and REsistance".
"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.
"Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today," he added. The joint letter has been signed by Independent MP Kapil Sibal.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK were also among the signatories.
"Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," he said on X.
According to sources, the letter also raises concerns about the Election Commission's functioning.
The Congress and several other Opposition parties have been questioning the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
(With inputs from PTI)