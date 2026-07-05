Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters killed in police encounter in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, accused in the murder of a gym owner in Haryana's Hansi last month, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh late Saturday night.

According to police, the suspects, identified as Pravesh and Himanshu, opened fire on law enforcement teams after being intercepted following a tip-off. Police retaliated, injuring both men. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The encounter took place shortly after midnight during an operation jointly carried out by the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) and based on intelligence inputs received from the Delhi Police's Counter-Intelligence Special Cell.

Police said a constable sustained a bullet injury to his foot during the exchange of fire and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The two men were wanted in connection with the June 11 murder of Kapil, a gym owner in Hansi. Investigators alleged that the duo were the main shooters involved in the killing, which took place while Kapil was conducting an outdoor exercise session with a group of trainees.

The murder, captured on CCTV footage that later circulated widely on social media, triggered a major investigation. During the probe, police linked the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and identified Pravesh and Himanshu as key suspects.

Both carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each. Pravesh was a resident of Tibba Danasher in Hisar district, while Himanshu hailed from Jakhod Khera village, also in Hisar.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)