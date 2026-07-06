Delhi HC asks WFI to decide within two weeks on show-cause notice issued to Vinesh Phogat

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to make a decision on the show-cause notice issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat within two weeks.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma closed the proceedings on Phogat's petition, which challenged the show-cause notice as well as the WFI's selection policy and circular, after the Federation's counsel submitted that her grievance relating to participation in the Asian Games selection trials was now infructuous.

The WFI counsel assured the court that the show-cause notice would be decided and the petition could be closed.

"Within two weeks, decide the show-cause notice dated May 9 under intimation to the petitioner and the court," the judge ordered while disposing of the petition.

The WFI counsel said Phogat would be given a personal hearing before a decision is taken on the notice.

Even as Phogat's senior counsel asserted that the petition raised "larger issues" with respect to the selection policy, the court said the athlete would have to file a fresh petition.

"This can be disposed of, and then you can file a fresh writ petition," the court said.

The court was informed that pursuant to judicial orders, Phogat was permitted to participate in the Asian Games trials.