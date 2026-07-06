ECI notifies bypolls to Assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; voting on July 30

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday formally notified by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, with polling scheduled for July 30.

The bye-elections will be conducted for the 182-Bankipur constituency in Bihar, the 145-Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat, and the 22-Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh. As per the schedule released by the ECI, the process will begin with the filing of nominations, for which the last date has been fixed as July 13.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on July 14, while candidates wishing to withdraw their names from the contest can do so by July 16. The commission stated that the voting will take place on July 30, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and the entire election process is mandated to be completed by August 4, 2026.