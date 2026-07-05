Prashant Kishor to make electoral debut in Bankipur bypoll for Nitin Nabin's seat

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that he will contest the upcoming by-election from Bihar's Bankipur assembly constituency, marking his electoral debut.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor described the bypoll as a "referendum" on the popularity of the BJP-led government in the state.

The seat fell vacant after BJP state president Nitin Nabin resigned upon being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"The people of Bankipur are the richest and the most educated in Bihar. Let them vote for the best. If they feel they can repose their trust in me, I urge them to vote for me... Even as the lone MLA of my party, I shall outweigh the remaining 242 ones in the assembly," Kishor said.

The 48-year-old also reiterated his claim that BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became chief minister "without the people's mandate", arguing that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fought last year's assembly election with JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial face before Kumar stepped down two months ago.

"The upcoming bypoll is going to be a referendum on the working of the two-month-old government of Samrat Choudhary. If the BJP wins, I will have no hesitation in conceding that they continue to enjoy public support. If we win, it shall be for them to read the writing on the wall," the former election strategist said.

Kishor, who had indicated in recent weeks that he was considering contesting the seat, said the decision was formally approved by the Jan Suraaj Party's core committee shortly after the Election Commission announced the bypoll schedule last week.

The filing of nominations begins on Monday and will continue until 13 July. Voting is scheduled for 30 July, with counting to take place on 3 August.

The BJP, which has held the Bankipur seat since the 1990s, has not yet announced its candidate.

The opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties is also yet to name its nominee.

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who launched the Janshakti Janata Dal after being expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, has fielded social activist Veena Manvi.

(With inputs from PTI)