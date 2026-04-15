Prashant Kishor says BJP 'imposed' new Bihar CM; calls government formation 'undemocratic'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has “imposed” a new chief minister on Bihar and said the formation of the new government in the state was neither “democratic nor dignified”.

Speaking to reporters in Purnea, Kishor said the BJP had sidelined the public mandate that was secured in the name of Nitish Kumar.

“The BJP has imposed the chief minister in Bihar. People's mandate was received in the name of Nitish Kumar, but Samrat Choudhary has been made the CM through the back door. The manner in which the government has been formed is neither democratic nor dignified,” he said.

Kishor also alleged that the NDA’s 202-seat mandate in the Bihar Assembly elections had been secured “through the backdoor” by directly distributing money to people.

He claimed that the people of Bihar had been “cheated” because the NDA fought the elections with the slogan “25 se 30, fir se Nitish” but later changed its position.

"Ideally, in a democracy, they should have sought a new mandate for Samrat Choudhary, but we all know that won't happen," he said.

Kishor said it is up to the people to see how the new government performs.

"We just hope the NDA fulfils its lofty promises of one crore jobs, stopping migration, and building good schools in every block, among other things," he added.

The Jan Suraaj founder further raised questions about Choudhary's publicly disclosed educational qualifications and his past records.