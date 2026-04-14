Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns, Samrat Choudhary named successor

PATNA: Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday, submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Patna and paving the way for the state's first BJP-led government.
Nitish submitted his resignation letter to the governor, Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders. Before resigning, he formally dissolved the cabinet, a constitutional requirement.
Earlier in the day, he chaired his last cabinet meeting as the CM.
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar and is likely to take over as the chief minister on Wednesday.
"I have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, I have continuously served the people. I have decided that I would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the honourable Governor and submitted my resignation," Nitish Kumar wrote in a post on X.
The former CM reiterated that the new government will have his cooperation and support.
"Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone and offer my best wishes," he said.
Nitish also stressed that the development works will continue in the state.
"Work has been done in every sector, whether education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth. In recent times, this work has been taken even further," he wrote.
"For the next five years, that is, from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly. The Centre is also providing full cooperation in Bihar's development," he added, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.
Reacting to Nitish's exit as CM, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the veteran politician had "steered Bihar out of an era of despair and darkness"
"From restoring law and order to expanding basic facilities like roads, electricity, and water, he has laid a strong foundation in every sector. His efforts in women's empowerment, education, and social justice have given Bihar's identity a new direction. He has always regarded power not as a means, but as a medium of service—and this remains the greatest hallmark of his public life," Jha wrote in a post on X.
"Today, even as one chapter of office comes to a close, his guidance and vision will continue to shape the direction of Bihar's development in the times ahead. One chapter has concluded, but the journey continues,” he added.
Nitish Kumar’s resignation will mark a major shift in the state politics as his over two-decade rule has a distinct character. He managed to contain the BJP’s Hindutva politics to a large extent even while sharing power with the saffron party.
At the same time, Nitish also checked RJD from playing out caste politics and also from Yadav hegemony returning to the political and social arena while running the government with Lalu’s party in the state.
Nitish’s departure from state politics also marks the end of a long political era after he became a member of the Rajya Sabha, as he is considered the last major leader of the socialist JP-movement era in Bihar.