Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns, Samrat Choudhary named successor

PATNA: Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday, submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Patna and paving the way for the state's first BJP-led government.

Nitish submitted his resignation letter to the governor, Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders. Before resigning, he formally dissolved the cabinet, a constitutional requirement.

Earlier in the day, he chaired his last cabinet meeting as the CM.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar and is likely to take over as the chief minister on Wednesday.

"I have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, I have continuously served the people. I have decided that I would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the honourable Governor and submitted my resignation," Nitish Kumar wrote in a post on X.