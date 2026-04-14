Samrat Choudhary to become next CM of Bihar

PATNA: Senior BJP leader and former state party president Samrat Choudhary will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, after being elected leader of BJP legislature party on Tuesday.

Samrat Choudhary had served as Deputy Chief Minister in the previous cabinet led by Nitish Kumar. He was elected leader at a meeting of the state BJP legislature party held in the presence of senior party leaders.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appointed as observer by the BJP’s central leadership to oversee the legislature party election, announced that Samrat Choudhary was unanimously chosen as its leader.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, BJP in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, union minister Giriraj Singh were present in the meeting.

The proposal to name Samrat Choudhary was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and seconded by Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey and Dilip Jaiswal.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nitin Nabin, Samrat Choudhary said he, along with other party leaders, would work to fulfil the vision of Nitish Kumar.