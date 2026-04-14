'Will cooperate with new govt in Bihar', Nitish assures colleagues at his last cabinet meeting

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday, hours before he is expected to tender his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hussain. The meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, was attended by all cabinet colleagues.

During the meeting, Nitish assured the cabinet colleagues that he would cooperate with the new government to be formed in the state. He told them to work together to carry out further development work under the new government.

A new NDA government, to be headed by a BJP chief minister, would be sworn in on Wednesday. Nitish, who is also the JD (U) president, said that a lot of work had been done during his tenure as chief minister and more work would be done in the future.

He exuded confidence that Bihar would continue to proceed on the development path. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending full support to the state government for the development of the state for the last 11 years.

Talking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, state SC/ST Welfare Minister and two-term BJP MLA from Patepur, Lakhendra Kumar Roushan alias Lakhendra Paswan, said, “Nitish Ji asked all his cabinet colleagues to work for the state’s development.” He said that Nitish Kumar would continue to guide the new government.

Not only Nitish but all ministers in his cabinet turned emotional at the meeting. Agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav also corroborated Lakhendra Paswan’s remarks.

Food and Consumer Protection Minister Lesi Singh told the media, “Nobody is happy with Nitish Kumar’s exit as chief minister. But we have to abide by his decision. It was his own decision to move to Rajya Sabha.”