Nitish likely to step down as Bihar CM on Tuesday, make way for first-ever BJP-led govt in state

PATNA: Suspense over Bihar’s next chief minister is set to end on Tuesday even as deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to the post. A woman leader’s name is also doing rounds for the same.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the BJP’s first chief minister will be held at Lok Bhavan on April 15, a day after incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar tenders his resignation from the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing in of the saffron party-led government in the state. Preparations for the function have already started in Lok Bhavan. The BJP has convened its legislature party meeting to elect its leader on Tuesday, thus putting an end to the suspense over the state’s next chief minister.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said, “A meeting of the BJP legislature party will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday at the party office to elect its leader, with Union Agriculutre Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as central observer.”