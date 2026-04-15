Tejashwi Yadav extends wishes to new Bihar CM, flags state’s development challenges

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday congratulated newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary while also sharply criticising the NDA government’s long tenure in the state.

Choudhary, a BJP leader, took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar earlier in the day.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on fulfilling his pledge today to remove the Elected Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji from the throne, and heartfelt best wishes on becoming the Selected Chief Minister.” He added that despite 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar continues to lag on key development indicators, citing NITI Aayog benchmarks in areas such as education, healthcare, law and order, income, employment, poverty reduction, and overall human development.

Yadav further expressed hope that the new government would work towards Bihar’s progress and welfare while safeguarding the state’s interests. He also urged the new leadership to focus on development, peace, and prosperity, and said Bihar’s dignity should not be compromised.

“I hope that the new Selected Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji… will work powerfully and will not pawn the pride of Biharis to the directions of outsiders,” his post added.