Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar CM

PATNA: Samrat Choudhary took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. He is the first BJP leader to hold the CM post in the state.

Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhry as chief minister and to JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav as members of the Council of Ministers at the Lok Bhawan here.

Top leaders of the ruling NDA in Bihar attended the ceremony, including Union Ministers J P Nadda and Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar, and all NDA MLAs.

Nitish, who had served as Bihar CM for the past two decades, resigned from CM’s post on Tuesday after his election to the Rajya Sabha. Samrat was chosen as the next CM during a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party.

Samrat Chaudhary began his political journey in 1990. He first became the agriculture minister in the Rabri Devi government in 1999. He was then forced to resign due to his age and lack of membership in either of the two Houses.

After parting ways with Lalu Prasad’s RJD, he joined Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). In 2014, he was sworn in as Minister of Urban Development and Housing in the Nitish Kumar government. He became Minister of Panchayati Raj in 2021, then Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in 2024, and now the new Chief Minister of Bihar.