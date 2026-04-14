JD(U) leaders Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary to be Deputy CMs in BJP-led new NDA govt in Bihar

Two senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United), Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, are set to take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government in Bihar, which will be headed by Samrat Choudhary as Chief Minister.

Yadav, 79, a nine-time MLA from Supaul in the Kosi region, will assume office as the first Deputy CM, while Choudhary, considered a close associate of outgoing CM Nitish Kumar, will be sworn in as the second Deputy CM.

Sources said Nishant Kumar declined the Deputy CM post, preferring to focus on organisational work.

Yadav belongs to the OBC community, while Choudhary is from the upper-caste Bhumihar community. The decision to appoint two Deputy CMs from JD(U) was taken at a core committee meeting held late Tuesday evening.

A veteran socialist, Bijendra Prasad Yadav has represented the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990. He is regarded as a close associate of late Sharad Yadav and began his political career with the Janata Dal before joining JD(U). He had also served as a minister in the cabinet of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.