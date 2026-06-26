Prashant Kishor hints at contesting Bankipur bypoll, calls it test of Bihar govt

PATNA: Noted poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Friday hinted that he may contest the upcoming bypoll in Bankipur assembly seat in Patna. The by-election became necessary after sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin’s election to Rajya Sabha in April this year.

Speaking to the media, Kishor said he may contest if the party leadership decides to field him from the seat, which has been held by the BJP for more than three decades. “I will do whatever is required to break the BJP’s fortress. BJP has held the seat for 40-45 years,” he said.

Kishor described the bypoll as the first electoral referendum on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s leadership and the performance of the new NDA government. “If my contesting the election can ensure that the BJP loses a stronghold like Bankipur, I am ready to contest,” he said.

Former MLA Kishor Kumar, a member of JSP’s core team, said Kishor and his team have already launched a campaign in the constituency even though the election schedule has not yet been announced by the Election Commission of India.

He said Kishor has been interacting with voters from different sections of society and is receiving a strong response. He added that the bypoll would be more significant than a contest for a single assembly seat.

Kishor Kumar further said that the bypoll would reflect public opinion on the BJP-led government after the change of leadership in the state. Kishor earlier claimed there was growing resentment among voters in Bankipur over Samrat Choudhary replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. He said people had voted in favour of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the previous assembly election and not in favour of Samrat Choudhary.

Kishor’s announcement marks a shift in his political strategy. Earlier, he had stayed away from contesting elections, saying it would limit his ability to campaign across Bihar.

The JSP had fielded candidates in all 243 constituencies in the Bihar assembly elections held in November last year but did not win any seat, securing about 3.4 per cent vote share.

Though he earlier indicated he might contest against Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav from Raghopur, he later decided not to enter the fray. With the bypoll now limited to a single seat, Kishor appears to have revised his strategy and sees it as an opportunity to test his political appeal and the JSP’s organisational strength.