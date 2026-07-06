Security forces continue third-day search for two LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The search operation to track down two local terrorists affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered its third day on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, with security forces continuing an extensive cordon-and-search operation in a dense orchard where the duo was last spotted.

Searches resumed at first light after being suspended overnight. The two terrorists were detected by surveillance cameras on Friday in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which encompasses seven villages.

A joint team comprising multiple columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force has maintained a tight cordon around the area. By Sunday evening, security forces had cleared four of the seven villages, officials said.

The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

Officials said the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all the possible escape routes through the thick foliage of the orchard, besides lighting up the area.

During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.

According to security records, both Latif and Zakir are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Zakir is believed to have been associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba since 2024, while Latif joined the outfit last year.

Shopian has historically served as a key transit corridor linking south Kashmir with central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.

(With inputs from PTI)