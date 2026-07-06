Two terrorists trapped in Kashmir’s Shopian, more troops called for tight siege

SRINAGAR: Security forces are conducting a massive operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to hunt down two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists after they were sighted roaming in a dense orchard. “The anti-terror operation in Chanapora area of Shopian is going on,” Kashmir inspector-general of police (IGP) V K Birdi told this newspaper on Sunday.

A joint contingent of the police, CRPF and the army launched the search operation in Chanapora area of Shopian on Saturday after surveillance cameras captured the movement of two local terrorists, identified by Latif and Zakir, in the dense orchard.

A security official said there was a brief exchange of gunshots during the operation on Saturday. “After the exchange of gunfire, more troops were rushed to the area to tighten the siege.

The security officials are using drones and other surveillance gadgets, besides sniffer dogs, to track down the movement of the terrorists,” he said. “After the initial exchange of gunfire, there has been no contact with the two holed-up terrorists,” he added.

Another official said, “Both terrorists are locals. Zakir joined LeT in 2024. Latif joined the terror outfit last year.” The anti-terror operation was going when reports last poured in. Officials said containing local operatives remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.

Shopian serves as an important transit corridor linking south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range in the Jammu region. It is the first major anti-terror operation in the valley and has come at a sensitive time as 57-day Amarnath yatra is taking place.