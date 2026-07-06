Visit to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his upcoming visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will reinforce India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation tour from July 6 to 11, Modi said the visit would also build on the strong momentum in India's bilateral ties with all three countries.
"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," Modi said in the statement.
MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision for security and growth across the region.
The prime minister will begin the tour with a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.
Highlighting the growing partnership between the two countries, Modi said, "India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018."
He noted that this would be his first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the relationship was elevated and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.
"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.
During the Indonesia visit, Modi will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and, along with President Prabowo, visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, describing it as "another remarkable testament to the close cultural ties between the two countries."
From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"My visit will strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and I shall, in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties," he said.
The prime minister said he would also engage with the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, calling it an important pillar of the India-Australia strategic partnership.
"Further, this visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science," he said.
The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
"My visit will meaningfully build upon the strong momentum in our bilateral ties pursuant to the visit of Prime Minister Luxon to India in March 2025," he said.
Modi said discussions with Luxon would focus on expanding economic, trade and commercial engagement between the two countries.
He noted that India and New Zealand have committed themselves to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties through the signing of a Free Trade Agreement.
"Our bilateral ties have seen significant contribution from the Indian diaspora, and during this visit, I look forward to addressing a large gathering of the Indian community who have excelled in all spheres of life," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)