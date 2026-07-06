Visit to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his upcoming visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will reinforce India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation tour from July 6 to 11, Modi said the visit would also build on the strong momentum in India's bilateral ties with all three countries.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," Modi said in the statement.

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision for security and growth across the region.

The prime minister will begin the tour with a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

Highlighting the growing partnership between the two countries, Modi said, "India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018."

He noted that this would be his first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the relationship was elevated and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.

During the Indonesia visit, Modi will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and, along with President Prabowo, visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, describing it as "another remarkable testament to the close cultural ties between the two countries."