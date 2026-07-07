'Counterfeit Mangalsutras': Chhattisgarh Collector’s report exposes corruption in CM Kanya Vivah Yojana

"While bureaucrats in Nava Raipur were busy issuing press releases to cover up the fraud, the ground-level investigation by the Collector has stripped away the lies. This proves the roots of corruption run incredibly deep," stated the Congress leadership in the district.

According to the inquiry findings, the procurement process bypassed legal and financial checks and balances. DPO Aditya Sharma reportedly obtained quotations from vendor firms, but the comparative sheets were opened without the signatures, validation, or administrative approval of the designated 'Purchase Committee.

The WCD department completely bypassed the mandatory post-procurement physical verification of the bridal gifts and Mangalsutras.

In a direct violation of the Financial Powers Handbook (Vittiye Adhikar Pustika), no administrative or financial sanction was sought from the competent authority before releasing payments to the vendors.

While the Purchase Committee had explicitly mandated and recorded the distribution of 'silver' Mangalsutras in the official note-sheets, the DPO "single-handedly authorised the procurement of cheap, fake metal substitutes."

The Collector's definitive report proved that the beneficiaries were indeed defrauded.

Collector Jangde has reportedly sent the comprehensive inquiry report to the Secretary, WCD Secretariat, Nava Raipur, recommending disciplinary action against the culprits.