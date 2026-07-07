Elderly man unable to withdraw pension money in Jharkhand due to KYC hurdle dies following lack of treatment

RANCHI: An ailing 75-year-old man Ratan Lakra lost his life as he could not access his own pension money for his treatment due to e-KYC formalities. He was asked to come to the bank for months regarding it.
The incident took place at the Bargarh Branch of Jharkhand Gramin Bank in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. Following the death of Ratan Lakra, family members and other villagers staged a protest by placing his dead body at the entrance of the bank and insisting on burying him right there.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an investigation into the matter as the incident has become viral on social media. “@dc_garhwa Promptly investigate the aforementioned matter, take strict action, and inform,” posted the Chief Minister on his social media platform X.
Notably, Ratan Lakra, a resident of Bargarh in Garhwa, was ill for the last few days and needed money for his medical treatment. Although he had funds in his bank account, he was unable to withdraw as his KYC formalities had not been completed.
According to the family members, the bank manager made him make repeated visits over a period of three months regarding the KYC process.
Eventually, following instructions from the Regional Manager, his family members brought the elderly person to the bank to complete the KYC procedure. They were made to run from pillar to post for the money, but never received it.
Ratan Lakra finally passed away on Monday.
“I brought my ailing father-in-law to the bank in an auto and asked the bank manager to come and verify for himself. He made me be dragged out of the bank by his peon, and the KYC process verification was not done; consequently, Ratan Lakra died due to a lack of medical treatment,” said the deceased’s daughter-in-law, Phoolmani Lakra.
In response, bank officials stated that the KYC process had indeed been completed, but no family member subsequently visited the bank to withdraw the funds; hence, the money could not be withdrawn.
The family brought the body to the bank after his death.
When asked why the KYC had not been done earlier, the cashier replied that he was unaware of the matter as he had recently joined the branch.
Meanwhile, acting swiftly on the Chief Minister’s order, Garhwa DC has directed SDM Ranka and LDM to conduct a detailed investigation at the earliest.
“Upon completion of the investigation, strict action will be taken against all found guilty as per the rules. Necessary assistance will be provided to the family of Ratan Lakda as per the rules,” said Garhwa DC in his reply to CM Hemant Soren.