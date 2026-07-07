Elderly man unable to withdraw pension money in Jharkhand due to KYC hurdle dies following lack of treatment

RANCHI: An ailing 75-year-old man Ratan Lakra lost his life as he could not access his own pension money for his treatment due to e-KYC formalities. He was asked to come to the bank for months regarding it.

The incident took place at the Bargarh Branch of Jharkhand Gramin Bank in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. Following the death of Ratan Lakra, family members and other villagers staged a protest by placing his dead body at the entrance of the bank and insisting on burying him right there.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an investigation into the matter as the incident has become viral on social media. “@dc_garhwa Promptly investigate the aforementioned matter, take strict action, and inform,” posted the Chief Minister on his social media platform X.

Notably, Ratan Lakra, a resident of Bargarh in Garhwa, was ill for the last few days and needed money for his medical treatment. Although he had funds in his bank account, he was unable to withdraw as his KYC formalities had not been completed.

According to the family members, the bank manager made him make repeated visits over a period of three months regarding the KYC process.

Eventually, following instructions from the Regional Manager, his family members brought the elderly person to the bank to complete the KYC procedure. They were made to run from pillar to post for the money, but never received it.