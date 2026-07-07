Flash floods damage homes, vehicles in J-K's Doda; no casualties reported

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall hit the upper reaches of Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, damaging houses, shops and vehicles, while blocking the Doda-Kishtwar highway. No casualties were reported.

The incident is the third flash flood reported in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the past two days as persistent rainfall continues to batter the mountainous region.

According to officials, heavy rain in the upper reaches sent boulders, mud and debris rushing into Thathri town, partially damaging several residential and commercial structures.

Several vehicles parked along the roadside were buried under debris. Locals claimed that some vehicles were swept into the Chenab river.

The flash floods also blocked the Doda-Kishtwar highway at Thathri, disrupting traffic. The district administration, police and other agencies launched restoration work to clear debris, reopen the road and assess the damage.

The latest incident comes a day after flash floods caused by incessant rain damaged a stretch of the Doda-Kishtwar highway near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Krishan Lal said the administration responded promptly to rain-related incidents across the district and restored affected roads.

"Following the rainfall this morning, there was a minor hill slope slide in the Prem Nagar area of Thathri tehsil. Mud and debris accumulated on the road, but it was cleared in the morning itself and traffic was restored," he said.

He said heavy rain also brought stones and mud onto roads in Chiralla tehsil and on the Bagna link road, but these stretches were also cleared.

The deputy commissioner appealed to people not to panic or spread rumours, asserting that the incidents were caused by heavy rainfall and not by cloudbursts.

"It is incorrect to describe such incidents as cloudbursts. These are episodes of heavy rainfall, which often cause mud and small stones to come down from hill slopes in hilly districts. The administration remains fully alert and responds immediately wherever such situations arise," he said.

He urged people to verify any information through the District Control Room or the district administration before believing or sharing it.

(With inputs from PTI)