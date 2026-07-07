India to supply BrahMos, invest in critical minerals as PM Modi holds talks with Prabowo

India will supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia as the two countries on Tuesday unveiled a broad strategic partnership spanning defence, maritime security, critical minerals, technology and digital connectivity following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The two sides signed nearly a dozen agreements to expand cooperation in areas including critical minerals, technology, food security, healthcare, maritime security and disaster management.
As part of efforts to strengthen defence ties, Indonesia will procure BrahMos missiles from India. It has also decided to import India's Astra air-to-air missiles following the weapon's performance during Operation Sindoor, it is learnt.
In a move aimed at securing critical mineral supply chains, India will invest in the production of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.
The two countries also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, overlooking the Strait of Malacca and located about 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project. They further resolved to step up cooperation in the blue economy, maritime trade and port development.
"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector -- development, security, technology, culture, and education," Modi said in his media statement following the talks.
"I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today," he said.
The Prime Minister said growing trust between the two countries was strengthening bilateral defence, security and maritime cooperation.
"Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation," he said.
Modi also announced that the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will establish a campus in Indonesia.
"We are delighted that India's UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia's payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel," he said.
The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.
"In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.
"On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace," he said.
Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at expanding India's trade, security and strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018.
(With inputs from PTI)