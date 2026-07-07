India to supply BrahMos, invest in critical minerals as PM Modi holds talks with Prabowo

India will supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia as the two countries on Tuesday unveiled a broad strategic partnership spanning defence, maritime security, critical minerals, technology and digital connectivity following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The two sides signed nearly a dozen agreements to expand cooperation in areas including critical minerals, technology, food security, healthcare, maritime security and disaster management.

As part of efforts to strengthen defence ties, Indonesia will procure BrahMos missiles from India. It has also decided to import India's Astra air-to-air missiles following the weapon's performance during Operation Sindoor, it is learnt.

In a move aimed at securing critical mineral supply chains, India will invest in the production of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

The two countries also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, overlooking the Strait of Malacca and located about 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project. They further resolved to step up cooperation in the blue economy, maritime trade and port development.