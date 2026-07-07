PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Indonesia's highest civilian honour -- 'Bintang Adipurna' medal of honour -- by President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday.

The Bintang Republik Indonesia (Star of the Republic of Indonesia) is Indonesia's highest order awarded to both civilians and the military for their merits to the republic and the people. It was officially instituted in 1959.

This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.

Established in 1959, the "Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna" represents the pinnacle of civilian and military recognition conferred by the Republic of Indonesia. This prestigious decoration is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safeguarding the integrity, viability, and greatness of the Indonesian nation.

Earlier in the day, Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome in Indonesia before holding talks with President Prabowo Subianto.

Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!" Modi posted on X.

Also, Prime Minister Modi signed a guest book when he met President Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta.