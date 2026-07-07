Nadda holds virtual review meeting with Kerala Health Minister, appreciates various health initiatives

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday held a virtual review meeting with Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on the implementation and progress of key health programmes and public health initiatives in the southern state.
The meeting focused on the implementation and progress of major flagship health programmes and initiatives in Kerala, including the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, free drugs service initiative, free diagnostic service initiative, human resources for health under the National Health Mission (NHM), medical education, drug regulation, and Food Safety and Standards.
The discussions centred on further strengthening healthcare delivery, improving access to quality medicines and diagnostics, augmenting health infrastructure and human resources, enhancing medical education, strengthening regulatory oversight of drugs and blood banks, and reinforcing food safety systems across the state.
"Nadda appreciated the efforts made by the state in implementing various health initiatives and assured continued support from the Union government for further strengthening Kerala's healthcare ecosystem," a statement from the ministry said.
The Kerala health minister apprised Nadda of the progress made by the state under various flagship health programmes and highlighted the initiatives undertaken to further strengthen healthcare delivery.
He also briefed the Union Health Minister on key challenges and areas requiring Union government support and reaffirmed the state's commitment to working in close coordination with the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to achieve national health priorities.
The Union health minister also emphasised the importance of sustained centre-state collaboration to ensure effective implementation of national health programmes and improved health outcomes for the people.
The meeting concluded with both the Centre and the State reaffirming their commitment to strengthening public health systems and ensuring accessible, affordable, equitable and quality healthcare services for all citizens through sustained cooperation and effective implementation of flagship health programmes.
The meeting was attended by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry; Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Kerala; Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry; Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India; Amit Sharma, Executive Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other senior officials from the ministry, and the state government.