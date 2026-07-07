Nadda holds virtual review meeting with Kerala Health Minister, appreciates various health initiatives

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday held a virtual review meeting with Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on the implementation and progress of key health programmes and public health initiatives in the southern state.

The meeting focused on the implementation and progress of major flagship health programmes and initiatives in Kerala, including the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, free drugs service initiative, free diagnostic service initiative, human resources for health under the National Health Mission (NHM), medical education, drug regulation, and Food Safety and Standards.

The discussions centred on further strengthening healthcare delivery, improving access to quality medicines and diagnostics, augmenting health infrastructure and human resources, enhancing medical education, strengthening regulatory oversight of drugs and blood banks, and reinforcing food safety systems across the state.

"Nadda appreciated the efforts made by the state in implementing various health initiatives and assured continued support from the Union government for further strengthening Kerala's healthcare ecosystem," a statement from the ministry said.

The Kerala health minister apprised Nadda of the progress made by the state under various flagship health programmes and highlighted the initiatives undertaken to further strengthen healthcare delivery.