'Not a child's play': Baghel rules out change in Punjab Congress leadership, says high command's decision is final

AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday dismissed speculation over a change in the Punjab Congress leadership, asserting that the party high command's decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief is final.

Addressing reporters, Baghel said leadership decisions are not revisited repeatedly.

"When the high command has taken a decision, it is not changed. Koyi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega? (Is this a child's play that the decision will be changed over and over again?)"

The remarks come amid reports of discontent within the state unit after the Congress on July 1 announced that Warring would continue as Punjab Congress president while appointing former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi as chairman of the campaign committee ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year.

Channi is believed to be unhappy over not being named the state unit chief.

On Monday, several senior Congress leaders met in Mohali in his presence, days after a number of sitting and former MLAs backed his candidature for the post.

Baghel said he would soon meet Channi and senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

"I talked to him (Channi); the meeting will take place. Randhawa will also come and meet me."

Baghel arrived in Punjab on Monday on a five-day visit as the Congress steps up preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)