'Paryavaran Mantralay has become Pravachan Mantralay': Cong claims governance collapse in environment ministry

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union Environment Ministry of witnessing a "collapse of governance", after four close aides of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav were removed within a span of two days.

Former environment minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the ministry had failed to safeguard the country's environment and forests, and remarked that the "Paryavaran Mantralay has become a Pravachan Mantralay."

"During the Modi regime, all key appointments in the personal staff of Ministers are vetted by the PMO.

"Now 4 close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change have been sacked in two batches in two successive days. One of the aides is widely considered the closest of close confidants of the Minister concerned," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Clearly there has been a collapse of governance in this important Ministry which has, in recent years, done little to protect the environment and forests and to deal with the implications of climate change," he alleged.