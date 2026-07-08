'Paryavaran Mantralay has become Pravachan Mantralay': Cong claims governance collapse in environment ministry

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union Environment Ministry of witnessing a "collapse of governance", after four close aides of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav were removed within a span of two days.
Former environment minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the ministry had failed to safeguard the country's environment and forests, and remarked that the "Paryavaran Mantralay has become a Pravachan Mantralay."
"During the Modi regime, all key appointments in the personal staff of Ministers are vetted by the PMO.
"Now 4 close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change have been sacked in two batches in two successive days. One of the aides is widely considered the closest of close confidants of the Minister concerned," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"Clearly there has been a collapse of governance in this important Ministry which has, in recent years, done little to protect the environment and forests and to deal with the implications of climate change," he alleged.
The Congress leader claimed that ecological destruction across the country continues unabated, including in the Great Nicobar, the dense forest areas of central and east India, the Aravalli Range, and other biodiversity-rich ecosystems.
"Air pollution continues to extract a heavy toll on public health and standards that need to be updated and enforced are simply not. The list is endless. But does the Modi regime even care? The Paryavaran Mantralay has become a Pravachan Mantralay," Ramesh said.
According to separate official orders issued on July 3, the environment ministry simultaneously removed the private secretary to Yadav and two additional private secretaries.
The private secretary to the minister was removed on "administrative grounds", while the appointment of one additional private secretary was terminated and the other additional private secretary was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre.
(With inputs from PTI)