Fire tragedies in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow: SC pulls up civic bodies for safety norm breaches

The ASG replied that some work has been done and said a detailed report will be submitted in the court before the next date of hearing on August 4.

Hearing these submissions, a severely angry and unconvinced court went on to observe that no "slackness" on the part of civic authorities will be tolerated and took on record the status reports filed by Senior Advocate Ajit Sinha, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter with regard to recent fire tragedies in Delhi, Lucknow and action on unauthorised constructions.



Warning on a tough note, the top court clarified that it might initiate suo moto contempt action against civic bodies which failed to comply with its earlier directions.



Senior advocate and amicus curiae (Friend of the court) Sinha, in a status report filed on June 4 through advocate Govind Jee, has approached the top court seeking urgent intervention following the collapse of the building in Saidulajab area.



The amicus report said that the building at Saidulajab was allegedly booked by municipal authorities on multiple occasions for unauthorised construction. According to municipal records cited in the report, violations were first recorded in 2012, followed by further bookings in 2015 for additional floors. Despite these actions, no effective enforcement measures were taken and construction continued, with fourth and fifth floors added shortly before the collapse.



The amicus has contended that the MCD failed to discharge its statutory obligations by not taking timely action, including sealing the premises or preventing further construction despite repeated indications of violations.



The amicus sought to direct the MCD to file an affidavit indicating surveys conducted and action taken against illegal and unauthorised constructions, as well as cases of unauthorised use of residential premises for all properties within Delhi.