India, Australia sign agreements to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals

India and Australia on Thursday signed a series of agreements to expand cooperation in civil nuclear energy, maritime security, critical minerals, defence and emerging technologies, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Modi held wide-ranging talks with Australian PM Albanese a day after arriving in Australia from Indonesia during the second leg of his three-nation tour, which is focused on enhancing trade, investment and defence cooperation.

Following the talks, the two sides unveiled a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security, a Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, and a roadmap for collaboration in cyber security, critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement on civil nuclear energy that will facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India, supporting India's expanding nuclear power programme.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said in his media statement.