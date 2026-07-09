India, Australia sign agreements to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals

India and Australia on Thursday signed a series of agreements to expand cooperation in civil nuclear energy, maritime security, critical minerals, defence and emerging technologies, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Modi held wide-ranging talks with Australian PM Albanese a day after arriving in Australia from Indonesia during the second leg of his three-nation tour, which is focused on enhancing trade, investment and defence cooperation.
Following the talks, the two sides unveiled a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security, a Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, and a roadmap for collaboration in cyber security, critical technologies and resilient supply chains.
A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement on civil nuclear energy that will facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India, supporting India's expanding nuclear power programme.
"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said in his media statement.
Highlighting cooperation in critical minerals, Modi said the two countries had launched the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains.
"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition," he said, adding that the two sides would also develop a critical minerals corridor.
The leaders also agreed to enhance defence cooperation through an India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor aimed at connecting defence start-ups and industries in both countries.
Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said the region reflected the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies.
"The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It also symbolises the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia," he said.
He said the newly announced India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap would strengthen joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific, with the two countries also exploring cooperation in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance.
On security issues, Modi said India and Australia shared a common commitment to combating terrorism.
"Terrorism poses a serious challenge not just to any one country, but to all of humanity. Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said.
He also reiterated that ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that India and Australia would continue to work together to promote peace, stability, freedom of navigation and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.
The Prime Minister said both sides had agreed to expedite negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The two countries will also work towards concluding a bilateral investment treaty.
In his remarks, Albanese described India as one of Australia's most important strategic partners.
"Our relationship with India has never been more consequential than it is today," he said, adding that both countries remained committed to diversifying cooperation across trade, technology, energy and security to further strengthen bilateral ties.
(With inputs from PTI)