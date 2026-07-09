Person in the know of sexual assault on minor law-bound to report to police: SC

The Bench said the purpose of Section 19 of the POCSO Act is to mandate reporting and build a child-friendly mechanism where a child’s statement is acted on without delay.

“Children usually share such details only with people they trust. Asking for independent proof before reporting would run contrary to the objective of the law,” the court observed.

The ruling came in an appeal where the accused claimed he did not have “knowledge” as required under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, which provides for punishment of up to six months in jail, a fine or both for anyone who fails to report an offence under the Act.

The court said when a child informs a person that an offence has been committed or is likely to be committed, the duty to report under Section 19(1) begins at once.

Also in top court

Larger bench may hear arrest validity

The SC on Thursday said it might refer to a larger bench whether a typographical error in mentioning the statutory section in an arrest memo is enough to invalidate an arrest and grant bail. The court made this observation while hearing the appeal filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Equestrian team row: Judge recuses

Supreme Court judge KV Viswanathan on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Delhi HC’s refusal to interfere with the non-selection of riders Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela in India’s dressage team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Justice Viswanathan said he would recuse.