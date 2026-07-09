SC seeks CBSE response on compartment exams for students in West Asia

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Union government and the CBSE and sought their responses on a plea requesting a chance for Class XII students in Gulf and West Asian countries to appear in compartment examinations after their boards were disrupted due to the regional conflict linked to the US-Iran tensions.

A bench of justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe issued notice on the petition. The court was told that while CBSE has announced compartment exams from July 28, no schedule has been released for students from GCC and West Asian nations.

The bench directed that a copy of the petition be served on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

The petition has been filed by a group of Class XII students from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. The petition sought fair relief, including one-time compensatory grace marks and special improvement exams with better-of-two protection.

“One-time relaxation in DASA (Direct Admission of Students Abroad) and CIWG (Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries) eligibility. Protection of admissions so that deserving students do not lose an academic year,” the plea sought.

They have challenged the special assessment scheme adopted by CBSE after board examinations in the region could not be held earlier this year due to the geopolitical crisis. Under the scheme notified on March 27, The CBSE decided to evaluate students in several subjects based on their quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board marks after some board papers were cancelled.