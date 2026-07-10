Over 80 families evacuated in Mizoram as overflowing river, landslides disrupt normal life

More than 80 families have been evacuated to safer locations after the Khawthlangtuipui river overflowed in Mizoram's Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh following incessant rainfall over the past week, officials said on Friday.

Officials said the overflowing river was triggered by continuous heavy rain over the last week in the border district.

They added that landslides, rockfalls and other rain-related incidents have been reported from more than 29 locations across the state, though no casualties or loss of life have been reported so far.

In Tlabung town of Lunglei district, located close to the Bangladesh border, 42 families were evacuated after their houses were fully or partially submerged due to the rising water level of the Khawthlangtuipui river, officials said.

Similarly, around 40 families have been evacuated to safer places from Tipperaghat village under Tlabung sub-division due to floods, they said.

Officials also said National Highway 54 has been blocked due to a massive landslide on the outskirts of Bualte village in Lunglei district, where several tourists have been stranded for the past four days.

The landslide continues to cut off the southern districts of Lawngtlai and Siaha from the rest of the state.

The Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei highway has also been blocked due to massive rockfall or landslides at Ngaizel on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, officials said.

Meanwhile, state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister Lalnilawma urged residents to remain vigilant as continuous rainfall has triggered disasters at several locations across the state.

The minister inspected a landslide site near the Ngaizel filing station on Thursday and expressed concern over the difficulties faced by families.

He assured that financial assistance and other relief measures for disaster-affected people would be extended promptly and transparently in accordance with prescribed rules and legal provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)