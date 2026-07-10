UK parliamentary reply reveals transfer of 9 retired RAF Jaguars to IAF this year 

NEW DELHI: Nine retired Royal Air Force (RAF) Jaguar aircraft have been transferred to the Indian Air Force (IAF) this year to be cannibalised for spares, a UK parliamentary reply has revealed, pointing to the mounting challenge of sustaining India’s ageing deep penetration strike fleet as the world’s last operator of the Anglo-French fighter.

In a written reply to Parliament earlier this month, UK Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Luke Pollard said nine Jaguars, comprising five single-seat GR1 strike variants and four twin-seat T2 trainers, had been transferred to the IAF since January 1, 2026.

Replying to questions from Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, Pollard also said the UK still holds 42 Jaguars, including 13 GR1 aircraft, indicating more retired airframes could potentially be made available.

The aircraft, retired from RAF service in 2007 and subsequently used as instructional airframes at RAF Cosford, are not airworthy and will never fly again. Instead, they will be stripped for engines, avionics, hydraulic systems, undercarriage assemblies, ejection seat components and structural parts that will be refurbished and fitted onto operational Jaguars.