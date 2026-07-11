EAM Jaishankar to launch India's bid for 2028-29 UNSC seat, meet UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term and hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters during his visit to the US next week.

Jaishankar, who concluded a four-nation tour of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10, is expected to arrive in the US on Saturday.

He will launch India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29 at a special event in the UN headquarters on Monday.

He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

According to a schedule of meetings released by the UN, Guterres will meet Jaishankar at the UN headquarters on Monday afternoon.

India had last sat at the UN horseshoe table for the 2021-22 term. Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

The UNSC elections will come amid significant geopolitical shifts as the world continues to grapple with challenges such as the Ukraine war, Gaza conflict and the US-Israel war against Iran.

In its message for its UNSC candidature, India has highlighted “#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress.”