Major landslide in Shimla leaves buildings at risk; residents evacuated

CHANDIGARH: A major landslide struck the Bothwell area near Sanjauli College in Shimla early Saturday morning, sending a large amount of debris crashing down and causing the collapse of a critical retaining wall beneath the road.
The landslide cut off access routes, left several multi-storeyed buildings structurally compromised and triggered panic among residents. No casualties have been reported.
Locals alleged the disaster was caused by private construction on the hillside involving extensive excavation, which was weakened by continuous rainfall. They claimed the work continued despite a Municipal Corporation ban on hill cutting during the monsoon.
"The foundation of our house has become extremely weak and the building can collapse at any time. We want an immediate retaining wall and temporary protection through tarpaulin covering," a local resident said.
Police said residents were advised to evacuate the affected buildings immediately after the landslide, which occurred around 4 am.
A similar landslide at the same location on June 28 last year trapped several women and children under the debris.
In a separate incident, another landslide occurred in Rajhana village in Shimla, where boulders, rocks and debris crashed onto a road, burying and damaging several parked vehicles. No loss of life was reported.
The district administration has begun debris clearance at the site.
Meanwhile, the Sangla bridge, which connects Sangla with Chitkul, collapsed on Friday night after remaining under threat due to incessant rainfall.
The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rainfall across Himachal Pradesh and issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.
Heavy to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in these districts. The weather office also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, slippery roads and temporary disruption of essential services, and advised people to avoid vulnerable areas and water bodies.