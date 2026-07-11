Major landslide in Shimla leaves buildings at risk; residents evacuated

CHANDIGARH: A major landslide struck the Bothwell area near Sanjauli College in Shimla early Saturday morning, sending a large amount of debris crashing down and causing the collapse of a critical retaining wall beneath the road.

The landslide cut off access routes, left several multi-storeyed buildings structurally compromised and triggered panic among residents. No casualties have been reported.

Locals alleged the disaster was caused by private construction on the hillside involving extensive excavation, which was weakened by continuous rainfall. They claimed the work continued despite a Municipal Corporation ban on hill cutting during the monsoon.

"The foundation of our house has become extremely weak and the building can collapse at any time. We want an immediate retaining wall and temporary protection through tarpaulin covering," a local resident said.

Police said residents were advised to evacuate the affected buildings immediately after the landslide, which occurred around 4 am.

A similar landslide at the same location on June 28 last year trapped several women and children under the debris.