NGT bans sports at three stadiums in Raipur, Jaipur and Mumbai over groundwater use.

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has banned sports activities at three stadiums in Raipur, Jaipur and Mumbai for failing to provide information on the groundwater use.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad restrained sports activities at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur; Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur; and D Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai, saying, “There will be no sports activity in the stadiums without the tribunal’s leave till next date of hearing.”

In an interim order dated July 2, made available on Friday, the tribunal said that the stadiums failed to respond despite notices from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the tribunal regarding use of groundwater.

The tribunal was hearing the matter related to the use of groundwater, or fresh water, to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water and against not installing rainwater-harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge, and restoration.

The tribunal passed the order after CGWA’s counsel said these three stadiums have been repeatedly served, “yet they have not filed a response”.