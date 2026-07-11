NGT bans sports at three stadiums in Raipur, Jaipur and Mumbai over groundwater use.

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has banned sports activities at three stadiums in Raipur, Jaipur and Mumbai for failing to provide information on the groundwater use.
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad restrained sports activities at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur; Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur; and D Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai, saying, “There will be no sports activity in the stadiums without the tribunal’s leave till next date of hearing.”
In an interim order dated July 2, made available on Friday, the tribunal said that the stadiums failed to respond despite notices from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the tribunal regarding use of groundwater.
The tribunal was hearing the matter related to the use of groundwater, or fresh water, to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water and against not installing rainwater-harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge, and restoration.
The tribunal passed the order after CGWA’s counsel said these three stadiums have been repeatedly served, “yet they have not filed a response”.
“Having regard to the serious issue of water shortage in different areas of the country, we were expecting that these stadiums would duly respond to the tribunal’s notice and would take appropriate corrective steps, but in spite of repeated notices not only from the tribunal but also from the CGWA, these three stadiums have not cared to file any response.
“Therefore, in such circumstances, by way of interim direction, we restrain the following three stadiums—Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur; Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur; and D Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai —from carrying on any further sports activity without leave of the tribunal till the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said.
Notices to six other stadiums
Besides the three stadiums, the tribunal had, in April, issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on August 17.