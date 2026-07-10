NGT order against three cricket stadiums may have bearing on domestic and international matches

CHENNAI: Zimbabwe Women and England A women tour of India in October and December this year could see a last-minute change in the venues if an interim order of the National Green Tribunal stays effective till then. The NGT in its order dated July 2 has restrained three stadiums — Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium, Raipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai — from carrying on any further sports activity without the leave of the Tribunal till the next date of hearing. The green body has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing.

Out of the three venues, Raipur stadium is scheduled to host three T20Is from October 16 to 20 between India women and their Zimbabwe counterparts. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host England A women, who will play three one-dayers against India A women from December 8 to 14 apart from a first-class match between the two teams December 19 and 22.

Apart from these, the long domestic 2026-27 season comprising various tournaments including Ranji Trophy will begin from August and these venues are likely to host matches given the home and away concept used for various competitions.

One of the office-bearers from Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh when queried about the order expressed his unawareness on the issue and said he will look into it. Interestingly, the reply was the same when the NGT issued notices to six venues including the Raipur facility in April. The tribunal had then asked these venues to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) the source of water used to maintain the pitch and grounds.

Since then Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow have filed their respective replies while counsel appearing for Barabati Stadium, Cuttack has sought four weeks' time to file the reply.