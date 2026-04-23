National Green Tribunal serves notices to IPL venues, authorities confident matches will go on

CHENNAI: Even as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country asking why activities at their venues should not be stopped, the authorities concerned hoped the recent development will not affect the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at their facilities.

The NGT through the notices asked the authorities concerned to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose the source of water used to maintain pitch and grounds. The green body is hearing a plea against the use of groundwater or fresh water to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water, and against not installing rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge and restoration.

The six stadiums are the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Raipur), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Dr DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) and Barabati Stadium (Cuttack). Among them, four venues — Delhi, Raipur, Jaipur and Lucknow — are hosting IPL matches.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said it had submitted the compliance report in March last year and was unaware about the developments that happened on April 16. "DDCA had received a notice from Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) in the year 2024 regarding use of ground water at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. We carried out all the compliances as required under the guidance of CGWA," RR Singh, DDCA's spokesperson, told this daily.

Singh further said that the DDCA will take all necessary steps to comply with all instructions issued in this regard. "We have carried out all the compliances and have complied with the directions issued by the Tribunal from time to time. Unfortunately, we were not aware about the matter being taken up on 16.4.26 and therefore could not appraise the Hon’ble Tribunal about it. We are taking necessary steps to bring the correct position on judicial record," Singh added. He also informed that the venue already has two sewage treatment plants and 17 rainwater harvesting pits.