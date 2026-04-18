The outsider: Meet all-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi who single handedly put Nagaland on the cricketing map

Hokaito started his club career with Flamingos in Dimapur, which is owned by Watinuksung Jamir, a businessman and incumbent joint secretary of the Nagaland cricket Association. But before that Hokaito witnessed a flurry of rejections from various clubs in his village. And his cricketing skills were not the reason, it was his age. "I was the smallest among them and they were afraid I might get injured. So they never used to include me in the team. Every time I used to come back home heartbroken. This made my father to form a club and give opportunities to young and talented players like me. It was named Hero Ranger Club. We took part in tournaments in Assam as well and made a name for ourselves by winning a few of the competitions beating boys quite bigger than us, which was icing on the cake."

As he grew up, a similar initiative was taken by Jamir to allow him to make a transition to the professional level. "Uncle Wati gave me that first opportunity to play for his club (Flamingos) at a professional level and that gave me a clear vision of what I wanted from this sport. I took up the game seriously after I joined his club."

By the time he turned 14 or 15, Hokaito realised he had to move out of Nagaland if he wished to pursue the game seriously. The parents relented but gave him one year time. He moved to Guwahati, Assam and joined Nawab Ali Coaching Centre. "I stayed in as a PG there. In the very first year, I got selected to play for Assam Blues Club. With the club, we were scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom and we went to Kolkata to procure visas. That didn't work out but it gave me a broader horizon to explore. My uncle Kitto Zhimomi was then posted as Income Tax Commissioner in West Bengal and he advised me to move to Kolkata in my quest to become a cricketer. He convinced my father and hence the journey began. I stayed with him during my initial days in Kolkata. He helped me in all possible ways and without him I would not have achieved whatever little I managed to do," reminisced Hokaito.

Soon, he started playing for clubs in the city and his exploits with the bat and ball meant he found a place in the Bengal U19 team with Manoj Tiwary and Wriddhiman Saha being his teammates.

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