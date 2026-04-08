IPL 2026: KKR mystery spinner Daksh ready for big delivery

CHENNAI: When he started playing cricket, Sandeep Kharub, a left-arm pacer from Haryana, like any aspiring cricketer, wanted to represent India. He went on to play for his state in the age-group tournaments and was trying hard to get into the senior Haryana team when a road accident cut short his cricketing career. Riding on a bike, Sandeep lost control as an Army truck took a U-turn on that fateful day. He skidded and fell down with a tyre of the truck crushing his fingers on his left hand.

Sandeep returned to the field after a few months but could not hold the ball and hurl it towards the batters as he used to do in the past. That made Sandeep, now 43, to foray into coaching, develop players and live his dream of representing the country through them. Daksh Kamra, one of the latest recruits of Kolkata Knight Riders, is one among them. Bought at his base price of Rs 30 lakh at the mini-auction, Daksh is a right-arm mystery spinner. The 23-year-old from Hisar, Haryana has many variations like carrom ball and googly but bowls the latter at a speed of 95-97kmph making the batters rush.

With his role model Varun Chakaravarthy struggling at the moment, Daksh might get a game sooner rather than later and his coach strongly believes his ward will grab the opportunity with both hands. "That road mishap might have ended my dream but I am quite sure my pupils like Daksh will help me realise it," Sandeep, who runs Elite Cricket Academy in Hisar, told The New Indian Express.

Sandeep saw Daksh playing cricket around 14 years ago and soon the association began as he decided to coach upcoming talents from the area. "He is a good batter and can hit long sixes. As far as his bowling is concerned, he used to be a leg spinner but around four years ago, we decided to do something different. The game, especially the shortest format, has evolved a lot. So I told him to use the crease and add more variations. He is around six feet tall and that helps him a lot. It helps him generate a lot of bounce. His googlies are good and as they are bowled at a pace of around 95-96kmph, they rush the batters. Besides, it is also difficult to read his fingers when he bowls the carrom ball," the coach added.