INTERVIEW: Aaquib Wani, the man behind Indian cricket team's jersey design

Aaquib Wani is perhaps one of the most important members of the Indian sports community nobody has heard of. He has not played any competitive sport. Yet, in a sense, all of us will have seen Wani's works. Some of us may even have lots of it inside our cupboards. Thousands may even use it on a daily basis; on a school run or while grabbing an evening coffee.

In 2023, 24 and 25, he was tasked with one of the most important jobs in Indian cricket. Designing the jersey for World Cups. In 2024, he also designed India's Olympic jersey.

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Wani, who appeared in Forbes' 30 Under 30 for design a few years ago, speaks about colour palettes, patterns, geometric shapes and outlines, with ease. But his world into Indian cricket — his entry into the world of artwork itself — was 'out of necessity'.

The son of a Kashmiri businessman, he was forever surrounded by craftspeople, people who would continue to chisel away in the hope of creating a masterpiece. While he stayed away from it for a while — he went through different phases including that of a guitarist — before a Nigerian jersey during the 2018 FIFA World Cup caught his attention.

Pretty soon, one thing led to another. One of their clients was applying for a tender to design jerseys of athletes competing in Khelo India and he wanted in 'even though we (his studio) had never done this before'. "We didn't know what the technical (aspects) are because we had never done this," he tells this daily. "It's supposed to be more functional than obviously putting a print on it because athletes have to be comfortable wearing it."